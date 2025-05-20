Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 171.10% and a negative return on equity of 431.98%.

Society Pass Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SOPA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 69,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Society Pass from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

