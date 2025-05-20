Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Posts Earnings Results

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Massimo Group had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Massimo Group Trading Up 3.1%

MAMO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 15,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,889. Massimo Group has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 million and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

