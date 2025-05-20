Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Trading 143.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) were up 143.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.06. Approximately 1,362,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,754% from the average daily volume of 28,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Ceres Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.84. The company has a market cap of C$123.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.22.

About Ceres Global

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

