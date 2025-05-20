IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 942,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,001,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.26.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 345.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 424,625 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 430,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

