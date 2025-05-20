Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 399 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 395.50 ($5.28), with a volume of 163347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.50 ($5.15).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.88) target price on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £329.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 339.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 341.41.

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX 15.25 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Pinewood Technologies Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 167.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinewood Technologies Group PLC will post 9.8256735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Small bought 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.35 ($26,712.10). Also, insider Dietmar Exler purchased 1,500 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £4,755 ($6,351.01). 30.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

