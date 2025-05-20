Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 106,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 36,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

