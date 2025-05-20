Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 800,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 868,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JANX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 341,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470,974.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,658,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $107,188.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,768.85. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $313,964 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.