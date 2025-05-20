Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 107,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 32,006 shares.The stock last traded at $65.68 and had previously closed at $64.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $686.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.83 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Oppenheimer by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

See Also

