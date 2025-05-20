Image Scan (LON:IGE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02), with a volume of 1793741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Image Scan Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.46.

Image Scan (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 earnings per share for the current year.

About Image Scan

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

