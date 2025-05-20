Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 32,500 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical volume of 21,495 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLU. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 25,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLU traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,036,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601,164. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.58. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

