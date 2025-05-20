Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Trading 143% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) were up 143% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.05. Approximately 1,348,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,705% from the average daily volume of 28,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Ceres Global Stock Up 142.6%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.84. The company has a market cap of C$123.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

