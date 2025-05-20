Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 30% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shot up 30% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. 420,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 479,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Hemostemix Trading Up 30.0%

The company has a market cap of C$18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Alan Lacey bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. 10.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

