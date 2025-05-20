Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Releases Earnings Results

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 789.13%.
Envirotech Vehicles Stock Performance
Envirotech Vehicles stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 429,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,293. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Envirotech Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.94.
Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile
