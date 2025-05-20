Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.61 EPS

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.20) by $5.61, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Eyenovia had a negative net margin of 114,639.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,108.24%.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

EYEN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. 49,461,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

