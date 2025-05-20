Éric Jobin Sells 1,500 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.89, for a total value of C$214,341.00.

iA Financial Stock Down 0.0%

iA Financial stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$141.99. 208,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,747. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$84.29 and a 1-year high of C$143.75. The firm has a market cap of C$13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$141.00 target price on shares of iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.75.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

