Éric Jobin Sells 1,500 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2025

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAGGet Free Report) Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.89, for a total value of C$214,341.00.

iA Financial Stock Down 0.0%

iA Financial stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$141.99. 208,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,747. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$84.29 and a 1-year high of C$143.75. The firm has a market cap of C$13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$141.00 target price on shares of iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on iA Financial

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

See Also

