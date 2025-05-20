Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Stock Price Up 22.6% – Here’s What Happened

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 22.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.91). Approximately 1,454,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 692% from the average daily volume of 183,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.40) price target on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADT1

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £891.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.

The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.