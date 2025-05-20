Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.260-3.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.870-0.890 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.46.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PANW traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.48. 8,485,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,047. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.34). Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,543,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,132,981.56. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $18,252,574.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,704.62. This trade represents a 27.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,962 shares of company stock worth $96,933,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 169.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

