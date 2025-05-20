KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08, Zacks reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 68,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $234.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. KNOT Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

