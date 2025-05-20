Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Borealis Foods Price Performance
Shares of BRLS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. 4,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $113.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.53. Borealis Foods has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.44.
About Borealis Foods
