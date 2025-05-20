Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

