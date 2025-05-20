Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $23.47.
About Oxford Lane Capital
