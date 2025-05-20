Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Premium Brands (PBH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Premium Brands (TSE: PBH):

5/9/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$93.00 to C$98.00.

5/8/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$88.00 to C$91.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$96.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$98.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$97.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Premium Brands was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/7/2025 – Premium Brands was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$90.00.

4/1/2025 – Premium Brands was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$109.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Premium Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PBH traded up C$1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$83.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,122. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$72.57 and a 1-year high of C$97.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.