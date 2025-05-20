BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 21.1% increase from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 105,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

