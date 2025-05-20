Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 23000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Benton Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.15.
About Benton Resources
Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Benton Resources
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Boeing Landed New Deals With China and the Saudis for More Upside
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Hims & Hers Stock Chart Points to Strong Bullish Continuation
Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.