Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 23000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$11.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

About Benton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.