Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.52, with a volume of 340325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.09.

Insider Activity at Vizsla Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Pettingell sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$72,210.00. Also, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$347,347.00.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

