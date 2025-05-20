NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 142853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of NowVertical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get NowVertical Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NowVertical Group

NowVertical Group Stock Down 1.6%

NowVertical Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.54.

(Get Free Report)

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NowVertical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NowVertical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.