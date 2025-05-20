Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 792827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Maritime Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.
