Panther Securities (LON:PNS) Posts Earnings Results

Panther Securities (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 38.40 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Panther Securities had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.64%.
Panther Securities Trading Up 5.8%
Shares of LON PNS traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 317.50 ($4.24). The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,508. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 309.23. The company has a market capitalization of £55.15 million, a PE ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 0.18. Panther Securities has a one year low of GBX 280 ($3.74) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.67).
About Panther Securities
