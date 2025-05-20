Eric J. Lloyd Purchases 34,375 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 34,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $313,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,949.28. This trade represents a 87.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barings BDC Trading Up 1.6%

BBDC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 328,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,357. The stock has a market cap of $979.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.73. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,096,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 79,994 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 231,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,073,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

