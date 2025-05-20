Eric J. Lloyd Purchases 34,375 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 34,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $313,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,949.28. This trade represents a 87.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BBDC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 328,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,357. The stock has a market cap of $979.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.73. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,096,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,347,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 79,994 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 231,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,073,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

