Insider Buying: Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) CEO Buys 12,027 Shares of Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) CEO Arun Swarup Menawat bought 12,027 shares of Profound Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,887.71. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,930.97. This represents a 2.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arun Swarup Menawat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Arun Swarup Menawat acquired 10,003 shares of Profound Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,312.99.

PROF remained flat at $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 71,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,552. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.44. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 349.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Profound Medical from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

