Best Insurance Stocks To Consider – May 20th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Rivian Automotive, and T-Mobile US are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded insurance companies that underwrite policies to protect individuals and businesses against various risks. The performance of these stocks depends on underwriting profitability, investment income and claims experience, making them sensitive to interest rates, economic cycles and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.46 on Tuesday, reaching $352.55. The company had a trading volume of 105,224,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,637,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.23 and its 200-day moving average is $331.30.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $8.26 on Tuesday, reaching $324.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,133,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.51 and its 200-day moving average is $511.49.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $508.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,075. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.13 and its 200-day moving average is $487.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,483,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,195,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.86.

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.41. The stock has a market cap of $272.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $163.15 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

