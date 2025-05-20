StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Saga Communications stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Saga Communications will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
