StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Saga Communications stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Saga Communications will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

Saga Communications Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Saga Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

