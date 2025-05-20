Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $295.00 and last traded at $295.23. Approximately 1,202,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,927,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Carvana Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.80 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total transaction of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,033,660.22. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $19,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,087 shares in the company, valued at $61,331,535. The trade was a 24.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,313 shares of company stock worth $145,613,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

