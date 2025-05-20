Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $43.29. Approximately 724,722 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 722,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Merus Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Merus by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Merus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

