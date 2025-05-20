iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,973,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 1,562,651 shares.The stock last traded at $98.65 and had previously closed at $99.16.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

