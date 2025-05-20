Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.85. 1,052,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,313,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $507.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.