89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 374,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,376,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

89bio Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 0.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP grew its stake in 89bio by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

