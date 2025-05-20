Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 544,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 356% from the previous session’s volume of 119,582 shares.The stock last traded at $29.01 and had previously closed at $29.00.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rector Church Wardens & Vestrymen of Trinity Church in the City of New York purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 952,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after buying an additional 559,577 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,533,000 after buying an additional 497,102 shares in the last quarter. Prodigy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,867,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 497,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after buying an additional 247,597 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

