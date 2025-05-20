Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.16 and last traded at $159.84. Approximately 64,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 124,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James cut Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $914.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.82.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $386.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. The trade was a 21.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Cable One by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1,435.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

