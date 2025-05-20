American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.48. 3,116,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,345,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,570,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $122,820,000 after buying an additional 346,135 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,933,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,594,000 after acquiring an additional 184,067 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,791,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,017,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,918,000 after acquiring an additional 511,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,305,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,654,000 after acquiring an additional 962,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

