Energy Stocks To Watch Now – May 20th

Tesla, Broadcom, AltC Acquisition, Palo Alto Networks, First Solar, Exxon Mobil, and GE Vernova are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, transmission and distribution of energy resources—ranging from oil, natural gas and coal to solar, wind and other renewables. This sector includes everything from upstream explorers and refiners to downstream utilities and renewable-energy developers. Because energy companies’ revenues depend heavily on commodity prices, geopolitical events and regulatory shifts, their stocks often exhibit higher volatility than the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.79. 74,285,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,979,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.30. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.57. 4,821,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,087,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 188.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. 19,004,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.74. 2,890,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of FSLR traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.64. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,972,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,562,496. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $454.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.54. 1,084,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.95. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $450.11.

