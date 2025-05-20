Honye Financial Services (LON:HOYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Honye Financial Services (LON:HOYE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Honye Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.10 million and a PE ratio of -4,500.00. Honye Financial Services has a 1 year low of GBX 35 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 50 ($0.67). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.

Honye Financial Services Company Profile

Honye Financial Services Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to seek acquisition opportunities in the financial services and fintech sectors, including asset management, online financing, payment facility, or robo-advisory businesses in Europe and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camana Bay, the Cayman Islands.

