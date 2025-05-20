Best Solar Stocks To Follow Now – May 20th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, First Solar, GE Vernova, and Duke Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, developers and installers of solar power systems, and firms that provide related components or services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential and risks of the global shift toward clean, renewable energy. Performance of solar stocks often correlates with government incentives, technological advances, and changes in energy pricing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.18. The company had a trading volume of 81,549,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,010,582. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.70, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.30. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,046. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $520.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.22. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $306.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,179. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $449.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

DUK stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Featured Stories