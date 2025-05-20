D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Up 29.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) traded up 29.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.00. 159,943,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 39,149,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on QBTS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QBTS

D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 30.0%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.90.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,721 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,741 shares during the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 4,627,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after buying an additional 418,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after buying an additional 2,497,263 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.