Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.02 and last traded at $106.19. 1,278,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,986,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $597,379,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,777,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Vertiv by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

