Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.27. Approximately 91,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 462,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,415.10. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. This trade represents a 22.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $957,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.