Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.01. 27,894,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 18,019,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 3.74.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum Computing

In other news, insider Yuping Huang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $1,696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,051,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,954,650.88. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth $69,613,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum Computing by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,186,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,290,000 after buying an additional 1,906,749 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,084,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Articles

