Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $414.29 and last traded at $416.02. Approximately 514,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,433,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $420.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Adobe Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $177.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $607,443,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

