Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $47.86. 3,431,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 13,182,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.88%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

