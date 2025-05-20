Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,153,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 472,764 shares.The stock last traded at $16.13 and had previously closed at $15.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 8.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.30.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $173,786.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,969.01. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,674,916 shares in the company, valued at $76,611,366. This represents a 11.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

