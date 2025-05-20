Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 6,803,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 28,090,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Tilray Stock Up 2.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

